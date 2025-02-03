Zamfara Commissioner Vows To Integrate Homeless Children

Share

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Aisha Mz Anka, has assured integration of children at remand home into society as all facilities for training them on various skills have been provided.

Anka made the assurance during assessment visit to the Approved School in Bungudu Local Government Area and Remand Home in Gusau the state capital which were designated for the improvement of wellbeing and behavioral change of the remanded children.

Anka expressed her commitment towards improving the living conditions of the children and individuals in these institutions.

She said: “They are well guided by qualified teachers and facilitators.” She emphasized the importance of providing quality education, rehabilitation, and support for reintegration into society.

The commissioner and her team toured various sections of the school and remand home, interacted with the staffers and management with a view to identify areas for improvement and intensify training of the children.

