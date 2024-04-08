Zamfara: COAS Salutes Troops, Promises More Support

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has commended troops for their resilience and sacrifice in the fight against terrorism in the North West. In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS on Saturday when he visited Gusau, where he was briefed by the Commander 1 Brigade Brig.- Gen Sani Ahmed, on troops’ activities and successes in the conduct of ongoing Operation Desert Sanity II in Zamfara and the contiguous states pledged more support for troops. Lagbaja also visited the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello Sarkin Katsinan Gusau. He praised the royal father for his support for the fighting troops.

