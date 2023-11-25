Zamfara Chief Judge Pardons 30 Prison Inmates

The Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Justice Kulu Aliyu on Friday granted unconditional pardon to no fewer than thirty prisoners in the state.

Following their release, Justice Aliyu warned the pardoned inmates to desist from all forms of criminalities so as to become useful in the society.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the thirty prisoners were released at the Gusau Central Correctional Centre.

The released inmates comprise those on death row, as well as those convicted for various crimes or awaiting trial.

The State’s Director of litigation, Barrister Aisha Jibril said the Chief Judge warned the pardoned inmates to change their traits.

The dominant cases included obtaining money under false pretence, witchcraft, and rape, among others.