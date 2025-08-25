Zamfara Chamber Of Commerce Dismisses Cancellation Of N20bn Loan From Govt

Zamfara State Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture (ZACCIMA) has debunked rumours on social media that the State Government has either cancelled the N20 billion loan pledged to disburse to the business community aimed to boost commercial activities in the state.

Dismissing what he described as just mere hearsay on social media during a press briefing at NUJ Secretariat, Gusau, the President of ZACCIMA, Dr Hassan Buhari, argued that Governor Dauda Lawal communicated to them, apart from waiting to receive the accredited list of the first batch of beneficiaries.

Dr. Buhari further lamented the unverified report trending on social media, which he said is capable of discrediting the administration of Governor Lawal, who vowed to revive the limping state economy and commercial activities in general.

According to him, “Governor Lawal, being a person with financial discipline, has the policy of building the state economy in his 6-point agenda, that’s why he welcomed the idea we brought about the 20 billion naira loan to the business communities. He agreed to take the burden of interests for the loans so that a borrower will pay back only the amount he collected with collateral as agreed terms.

“The issue of giving a 20 billion naira loan to business communities by the Zamfara State Government is still one of the great matters standing before the executive table, just waiting to present the list of the first batch of beneficiaries by the ZACCIMA to the State Governor for disbursement.

“We have, at the ZACCIMA level, categorised the classes of beneficiaries, which include small, medium and large-scale businesses.

“We are now almost through with the list of medium and small-scale business community who will categorically receive the maximum amount of 20 million naira downwards to keep their businesses alive, while the accreditation of the large-scale business community will be in the pipeline.

“Therefore, I need to inform the general public to disregard any unofficial report trending especially on social media with regard to the issue of cancellation of 20 billion naira loan by the Zamfara State Governor, as that is nothing but disinformation, baseless and unfounded”, Dr. Buhari further dismissed.