Zamfara Bye-Election Records Large Turnout

The Kaura-Namoda South Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State has been recorded as peaceful, hitch-free and with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

The bye-election followed the passing away of a lawmaker representing the constituency at the Zamfara State House of Assembly, the late Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar-Daji, earlier this year.

A visit to polling units across some wards, including Kyambarawa, Kurya-Madaro and Kasuwar Daji, by Saturday Telegraph observed an impressive voter turnout, but some voters were unhappy with the delays caused by the BVAS machine during accreditation.

There was also, however, a disruption of voting by the suspected armed thugs at Kasuwar Daji Primary School, which eventually led to the cancellation of three polling units in the ward.

Reacting to the incident by the State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, alleged that the Kaura Namoda local government Chairman led operatives of the state-owned security outfit Community Protection Guards (CPG) to disrupt the exercise.

“I see no reason the security agencies could even allow them to be seen in the venue of the election”.

Meanwhile, defending the allegation laid by the opposition APC, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Broadcast Media, Mustapha Jafaru, said the deployment of the Community Protection Guards was to complement the work of security agencies, considering the fact that insecurity is affecting some parts of the constituency.

Despite the disruptions across some polling units, election observers had described the election as generally peaceful, with expectations that the outcome would independently reflect the choices of the people.