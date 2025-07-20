Zamfara Bye-Election: APC Picks Kamilu Sa’idu As Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has elected Kamilu Sa’idu as its candidate for the August 16, 2025, bye-election for the Kaura Namoda North State Constituency.

Sa’idu emerged unopposed after three other aspirants Bashir Muhammad Madaro (Walin Kurya), Anas S/Fada, and Alhaji Ashiru Hamisu Habibu stepped down during the party’s primary held at Kasuwar Daji Primary School.

Thirty delegates from the six wards of Kagara, Dan-Isa, Sakajiki, Kurya, Kyambarawa, and Banga affirmed Sa’idu’s candidacy.

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Barr. Babande B. Imam, declared him winner, noting that all procedures were in line with the party’s constitution and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Dr. Muhammad Isah.

Chairman of the Appeal Committee, Hon. Isah Halilu Ahmad, confirmed that no complaints were raised during or after the primary.

Also in attendance were Zamfara APC Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani; Secretary, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima; Deputy Chairman, Alh. Hassan Marafa Damri; former state Chairman, Lawal M. Liman; and other members of the State Working Committee.

The primary was conducted peacefully under the watch of security agencies and INEC officials.