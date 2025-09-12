Zamfara Business Community Lauds Gov Lawal’s N1.1bn Grant

The Business groups in Zamfara State have commended Governor Dauda Lawal for disbursing N1.1 billion as a startup intervention to expand and stabilise markets across the state.

Under the arrangement, 2,000 people received N150,000 each, 1,000 people will receive N500,000 each, and 60 other businesspeople will get N5 million each.

Governor Lawal flagged off the distribution of the N1.1 billion business grant to business groups as part of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) program in the state.

Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving business activities through transformation, empowerment, and innovation for the state’s development.

The official ceremony was held on Thursday in Gusau at the JB Yakubu Secretariat, Dr. Garba Nadama Hall, according to a statement.

He said the SABER program is a World Bank initiative in Nigeria designed to improve the business-enabling environment by strengthening state-level policies and implementation, aiming to attract private investment and foster economic growth.

According to the governor, a total of N1.1 billion was earmarked for distribution to groups and individuals to expand their businesses in the state.

“We are distributing the sum of N1.1 billion to business groups comprising 2,000 people who will receive N150,000 each, 1,000 people who will receive N500,000 each, and 60 other businesspeople who will get N5 million each,” he stated.

“I’m happy that I’ve fulfilled one of my promises to improve business and return business activity across the state,” he added.

He emphasised that the state would soon witness an influx of businesspeople from outside the state for more business development, empowerment, and improved self-reliance.

Earlier, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Commerce, Industries, and Tourism, Hon. Abdul Rahman Tumbido, said the startup intervention would expand business capacity, create more markets, and stabilise the local market in the state.

He thanked the World Bank for its technical support in actualising the SABER program in the state.

Also, the Director-General and CEO of SMSE, Dr. Charles Oni, lauded Governor Dauda Lawal’s foresight in supporting the improvement of business activities in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds to become self-reliant and job creators in their communities.