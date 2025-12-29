Zamfara, Borno Bombings: Nigeria Must Do Better – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the recent bombing in Zamfara State, describing it as heartbreaking and part of a disturbing pattern of insecurity that continues to plague Nigeria.

In a statement shared on Sunday, Obi said the Zamfara incident occurred only days after a similar bombing in Borno State, noting that the attacks came at a time when families should have been celebrating peace, life and hope.

“This tragic report comes just days after the bombing in Borno, at a time when families should have been gathered in peace,” Obi said.

He expressed concern that such attacks persist despite repeated assurances by the government, warning that insecurity has become dangerously normalised across the country.

Obi stressed that the protection of human life must return to the centre of Nigeria’s national priorities, while urging authorities to address the root causes of violence, including poverty, unemployment and the collapse of local economies.

“When people are abandoned by their leaders, desperation and crime thrive. A secure Nigeria cannot emerge without a productive Nigeria, one that creates opportunities, restores trust, and lifts citizens out of poverty,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor extended his condolences to victims and families affected by the attacks in Zamfara and Borno, saying their pain is shared by millions of Nigerians exhausted by repeated acts of terror.

“To the people of Zamfara and Borno, my deepest condolences go out to you all,” Obi said.

He called on the nation to move beyond excuses and embrace competence, compassion and accountability, warning that no country can progress when its citizens live in constant fear.

“We owe it to every Nigerian, both those alive today and those we have lost to finally build a nation where life is valued and protected,” he added.