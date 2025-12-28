Zamfara Bomb Explosion Condemned By House Speaker, Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has strongly condemned a bomb explosion that killed seven road users in Zamfara State, describing the attack as “cowardly.”

Speaking on the incident, Abbas noted that the attack occurred shortly after joint operations against terrorism by the Nigerian and United States governments, which targeted terrorist hideouts in parts of the North-West on Thursday.

The Speaker vowed that terrorism, banditry, and other crimes against the state will be firmly resisted. He highlighted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has introduced strategic security measures to curb criminal activities.

Abbas further stated that Nigerians have remained resilient and supportive of government efforts to protect lives and property. He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly by extension, to providing legislative and budgetary support to ensure a safe and secure Nigeria.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) for the repose of the victims’ souls and extended heartfelt condolences to their families, the people, and the government of Zamfara State over the tragic incident.