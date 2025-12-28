Zamfara Bomb Blast: ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Europe Trip

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s decision to travel to Europe amid rising security concerns in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, who was on an end-of-year break in Lagos, departed for Europe on Sunday ahead of an official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party expressed disappointment that the president had not addressed the nation following the Christmas Day bombing of a terrorist enclave by the United States government.

Abdullahi noted that the timing of Tinubu’s foreign trip, just a day after the bomb blast in Zamfara State was insensitive.

“In the wake of yet another deadly bomb blast in Zamfara, to which the President has not said a single word; on the back of an unprecedented foreign military attack on Nigerian soil; right in the middle of all the uncertainty it has provoked; with a confused and scared nation waiting for the President to speak to us and assure us that all is well, the next thing we hear is that the President has gone on holiday,” Abdullahi said in a statement on X.

The ADC called on the federal government to demonstrate more responsiveness and leadership in addressing the nation’s security challenges.