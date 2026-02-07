Zamfara Begins Payment Of Batch II Gratuity Arrears

The Zamfara State Government has announced the approval for the commencement of payment of outstanding gratuity to retired civil servants covering the period from January 2024 to September 2025.

The Commissioner for Information, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday, February 7.

According to the statement, the development follows the directive by Governor Dauda Lawal, being part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening public service welfare.

The statement added that the payment will be carried out in Batch two, with the release of funds expected to commence anytime soon. This initiative is designed to ease the long-standing financial burden faced by retirees and to restore confidence in the government’s commitment to honouring its obligations.

“The payment of gratuities remains a critical component of His Excellency’s Rescue Mission Agenda, which prioritises workers’ welfare, fiscal responsibility, and social justice. Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed that retirees who have served the state diligently deserve dignity, respect, and the timely settlement of their entitlements.

“His Excellency further emphasised that the Rescue Mission Agenda is focused on rebuilding trust in governance by addressing inherited liabilities transparently and sustainably. According to him, the clearance of outstanding gratuities is not an act of favour, but a moral and statutory responsibility of the government.

“The Zamfara State Government wishes to categorically state that no beneficiary is required to seek or solicit any favour from any individual or office in order to receive payment. All verified and eligible retirees will be paid accordingly, and every rightful beneficiary will receive his or her gratuity without discrimination.

“The government appreciates the patience and understanding of retirees and assures them that further batches of payment will follow in line with available resources.

“The present administration remains resolute in its commitment to delivering the objectives of the Rescue Mission Agenda for the benefit of all citizens of Zamfara State”, Dantawasa has assured.