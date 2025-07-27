Zamfara: Bandits Slaughter 35 Captives After Collecting N50m Ransom

Residents of Banga village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into mourning following the brutal killing of 35 kidnapped villagers by bandits, despite the payment of over ₦50 million as ransom.

A resident of the village, Lawali Muhammad Banga, said the bandits invaded the community months ago and abducted 53 people. He explained that the kidnappers demanded ₦1 million per hostage, and after several weeks of efforts, the community managed to raise and deliver the sum.

However, Lawali said only 18 of the captives were eventually released. Upon their return, the freed victims recounted how the bandits had slaughtered the remaining 35 abductees, killing them one after the other during their captivity.

He further revealed that Banga village is now under the full control of the bandits, while neighboring villages have been deserted due to constant attacks involving killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence against those who refused to submit to the terrorists’ rule.

Lawali appealed to both the Federal and Zamfara State Governments to urgently extend military operations to the area, which he said would help restore peace, facilitate the return of displaced persons, and rescue those still held by the criminals.

“All we want now is to live in peace, to feel like free citizens and not slaves under the rule of heartless terrorists who neither fear God nor believe they can ever be crushed,” he lamented.