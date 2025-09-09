New Telegraph

September 9, 2025
Zamfara: Bandits Kill 3, Injure 3 Others In Attack On Unguwar Kade Village

Bandits on Sunday attacked Unguwar Kade village in Mada district, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing three people and leaving three others injured.

The incident, which happened around 3:00 p.m., was contained in a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday.

According to Makama, the attackers stormed the community and opened fire on residents before fleeing the scene. Joint teams of security forces and local hunters were later deployed, but the gunmen had already escaped.

“The bodies of the victims, along with the injured, were taken to the hospital for autopsy and treatment,” he added. Authorities said security patrols in the area have now been intensified to prevent further attacks, while investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible.

