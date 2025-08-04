Zamfara: Bandits Kidnap 114 in 3 LGAs In Fresh Attacks

No fewer than 114 persons have been abducted by the armed bandits in 21 villages across three neighbouring local government areas, including Bakura, Anka and Talata Mafara of Zamfara State on Thursday evening.

A resident of Bakura local government area, identified as Lurwanu Bashar Tunga, said the bandits had simultenuously invaded some villages on Thursday evening and asked all members of the affected communities to lie down, after which they chose their targeted victims as given by their informants.

According to him, the bandits’ leader brought out a list which carried the names of the victims for the day’s abduction, and they were asked to group themselves at one side before moving them down the bush for ransom as usual.

“During their ungodly operations, if a victim failed to answer immediately, he would be caned until he was unconscious, and his ransom might double what he was expected to pay.

Another resident of Anka local government, Malam Nuhu Kankana, cried that it was merciless, as they asked all the victims in their list to remove their clothes and be caned as if they would not be spared at the moment before overloading them on bikes to their enclaves down the bush.

Similarly, Lawali Maikayan Miya of Talata Mafara, narrated that, people across some villages had repeatedly made calls to their friends and relatives residing in the Mafara local government headquarters with a view to assist them by informing security agents to rescue them, but finally proved abortive.

He said, they boldly told the relatives of the abducted persons, that they should ensure that money is ready for the payments of ransom before they have them released, or else they lose them forever.

Lawali Maikayan Miya said their investigation showed that 114 persons across affected villages have been abducted, “They are now in the bandits’ custody down the bush, only God can save them because most of the victims’ relatives are currently running out of money”.

He informed that there are still six villages under Talata Mafara and Bakura, which have not completed their findings for the number of people abducted by the bandits.