Zamfara: Bandits Abduct Two Serving Councillors, Chief Imam

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted two serving councillors representing Gidan Goga and Tsibiri Wards in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as well as the Chief Imam of Tsauni, a suburb of Gusau, the state capital.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday while the victims were having tea at a popular tea spot.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen arrived at the scene stealthily, pretending to be customers, before launching the abduction.

According to one of the witnesses, Salisu Maccido, the bandits initially seized six people, but later released three after covering a short distance, leaving with the two councillors and the Chief Imam.

The Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Hon. Sunusi Ahmed Dosara, confirmed that the abducted councillors are Hon. Surajo Dangaladima and Hon. Rabi’u Bashar Tsibiri, both residents of the Tsauni area of Gusau.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has commenced efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants.