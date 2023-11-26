Zamfara: Bandits Abduct 100 to Avenge Military Bombardment

Hundreds of armed bandits invaded Matunji village of Dansadau district under Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Thursday morning, abducted over 100 people, mostly women and children as retaliation to a military bombardment that affected their enclaves.

An eyewitness, who survived the attack and did not want his name in print, revealed that, a notorious and popular bandits leader, simply identified as ‘Damina’ had a couple of weeks ago conveyed over 40 cows killed under the ongoing military bombardment that ravaged his enclave.

According to him: “The bandits leader wanted us to within a week, pay the sum of N100 million being ransom to the loss of his cows caused by the planned air military assaults on his enclave. We did not have money to pay and therefore, decided to vacate the village.

“It was in the effort to migrate to another place for the safety of our lives that he invaded our village around 11:00am of last Thursday and abducted 100 villagers, mostly women and children under the directive that the sum of N100 million should be paid for the abducted to regain freedom, or else they will all be killed.

“The bandits leader further threatened that, he will mercilessly extend and continue with the abduction across other neighbouring villages until the amount he claimed is paid or multitude number of people will continue to be dying on daily basis”, he stated.

A mother of six, whose children were all abducted cried that, all the children just came back from harvest on their farms when they heard gunshots from every angle of the village. “We waited to see whether we are safe. Unfortunately, four armed bandits entered our house, asking everyone there to surrender and come with them.

“One of my children forced me to hide under a silos as they have been taken out at gun point by the intruding bandits. I remained there until around after 05:00pm in the evening when everywhere was silent.

It was when I trekked to the neighbouring village that I heard that the bandits had abducted over 100 people including my six lovely children”, the woman cried. Narrations have it that, all the neighbouring villages are apprehensive, for not knowing which village will be next to be attacked by the bandits as threatened by their leader, ‘Damina’.