Zamfara: Banditry Persists As Lawal Unseats Matawalle

Security challenges

The lingering security challenges in Zamfara State were the major factor amongst many that prevented Bello Matawalle from returning for his second tenure as a governor during the 2023 gubernatorial election. Many people saw Matawalle’s administration as a failure following persistent bandits operations and other heinous crimes that shrunk the smooth running of commercial activities in the state even without reasoning the constraints of the state government in controlling security operatives in the country.

Findings revealed that among the most immediate expectations of the people in the state for voting Governor Dauda Lawal to lead the affairs of the state for the next four years, is the immediate stoppage of banditry and kidnapping activities a view to paving opportunities for farmers to return to their vast farmlands possibly during the current wet season.

People especially rural dwellers had a strong perception that the responsibility of providing security for lives and property lies in the hands of the state governor, ignoring the fact that only the federal government has total control of security agencies and the teeming personnel as they always receive orders been directed by their chiefs at the top with overall permis- sion of the President.

Widespread hypocrisy

The level of ignorance in the people of the state on who is constitutionally conferred with the power to direct the troops and other security personnel to take the war to the door of numerous enclaves of bandits in the bushes across Zamfara State was exactly what made Matawalle lose the election to Governor Lawal. Parts of the grievances that ignorantly encased the minds of the teeming electorates were the failure of Matawalle to strive to stop the bandits and kidnappers from killing and abducting them frequently as well as sacking them from farms and their towns and villages.

The naked truth as fetched from the sources close to the former goverbeing made to save the lives and free the minds from fears of further attacks by bandits on innocent communities through the constituted committee on reconciliation with bandits led by the former Inspector General of Police, IGP MD Abubakar (rtd), all the monies claimed to have looted were alleged to be used to entice the teeming terror- ists to lower their arms for the relative peace in the state.

Genesis

Although, sources further revealed that, the reconciliation committee did not in any way take part in the alleged financial transactions with the bandits through which they were settled with huge sums of money meant to persuade them to stop both the merciless killings, kidnapping and cattle rustling but to also allow farmers to work on their farms across the state.

The sources said, “Former Governor Bello Matawalle had allegedly engaged self in dealing with the groups of bandits directly that was so for him believing strongly that all the funds would not be cornered by those suspected to be assigned for the job. But people may throw weight on questions surround- ing the use of public funds supposed to be directed for developmental projects but applied for peace accords with bandits.

Varied suggestions

“The answer is very simple, both the federal governhad allegedly declined their roles of protecting the innocent lives of the good people of the state, leaving the then Zamfara State Government in the mid of the ocean with no option but to find the alternative way for the restoration of peace and tranquillity to sustain the existence of law and order.

“Let me before opening up the reality of things, tell you the untold position of a multitude number of communities in the state then, a security report at the disposal of former Governor Matawalle had it that, over 400 villages were under the control of bandits, the inhabitants of such affected communities had forcefully became loyal to terrorists, they received orders from them (Terrorists), they had to abide by their directives just to remain alive but not peaceful.

Probe of incidents

“An investigation by the National Population Commission (NPC) during the conduct of the house census in late 2022 had revealed that over 400 communities were detected inaccessible for the scheduled 2023 general census. There were findings attached to such an investigation which had shown that the terrorists had curved out many places out of Zamfara State.

“There was the discovery on how the bandits’ leaders shared numerous communities in Zamfara State amongst themselves to rule, borders were actually demarcated with a view to simply identify the land mass of the areas they seized, population and the resources as well, that compelled the inhabitants of the affected communities answerable to gangs of terrorists for their living.”

According to records made available to New Telegraph, with the establishment of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the former governor’s administration, a period of nine months and 18 months respectively were recorded with no single attack or killing across the 14 local government councils of the state.

Serious attacks

For the beginning of the committee’s operations, a record of nine months marked from August 2019 to May 2020, there was great achievement for witnessing no records of suffering from criminal activities during which, over 6000 innocent people under bandits’ captivities were successfully rescued and reunited with their families, and large number of AK47-49 as well as other dangerous weapons were surrendered by the repentant bandits.

Furthermore, the state government resources were used to take control of many bandits to work against the remaining recalcitrant in that aspect and records have been achieved that led to witnessing a relative peace in the state without use of firearms from the security operatives.

Solution

A prominent politician in Zamfara State who spoke under anonymity has confidently told our reporter, that there was no amount of funds looted from the state government coffers, claimed that “Following claims by some certain quarters that public funds have been looted by the immediate past administration, we contacted the presidency seeking for a forensic audit of the state government expenditures from 2019 to 2023 with a view for the accused to be vindicated or otherwise.

“The outcome was indeed a backfiring to such an empty claim because whatever amount was al- leged to have been stolen was clearly identified in ef- forts to switch to alternative means for making Zamfara a banditry-free state even without the use of arms so as to ensure innocent lives and property are well protected, and to secure conducive environment for farming and other legitimate activities in the state.”