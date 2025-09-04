Zamfara Banditry: Gov Lawal’s Claims Sabotage To FG’s Efforts – APC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized Governor Dauda Lawal over his recent claims of knowing the locations of bandits and their leaders, as well as their movements ahead of attacks on communities in the state.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, the party described the Governor’s remarks as a sabotage of ongoing efforts by federal security agencies.

The APC noted that security agencies and relevant ministries at the federal level had never received any intelligence from Governor Lawal regarding the whereabouts or movements of bandits in the state.

“The APC is appalled by the Governor’s continuous outbursts, admitting knowledge of the movements of bandit kingpins in Zamfara, yet refusing to act or provide intelligence to security agencies working day and night to restore peace,” the statement read.

The party accused the Governor of “harbouring” bandits in the state and alleged that he might be using them against political rivals, particularly members of the APC.

It recalled that during a recent interview at the Government House in Gusau, the Governor openly claimed to know the locations of bandit camps operating in Zamfara’s forests and their movements.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, he has consistently failed to take proactive measures, despite arming the state’s Community Protection Guards, who can only act on his directives. Instead, he hides under the excuse that security is solely a federal government responsibility,” the statement added.

The APC further reminded the Governor of his 2023 campaign promises, where he pledged to eliminate banditry within his first two months in office.

According to the party, Governor Lawal has deliberately refused to collaborate with the federal government on security, “because such cooperation would end the only tool he uses to condemn the APC under former Governor Bello Matawalle.”