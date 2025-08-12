Zamfara Assembly Urges FG To Fight Banditry Independently

Zamfara State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi has kicked against Governor Dauda Lawal’s style of handling the security of lives and properties in the state, thereby calling on the Federal Government to coordinate its strategy independently.

The Assembly has, for the second time, condemned what it described as the insensitive attitude of Governor Lawal to the security situation in the state, calling on the federal government to coordinate the security operation in Zamfara in order to save the lives of the good people of the state and their properties as contained in chapter 2 of the constitution.

Deliberated on Tuesday’s Plenary, members took their turns to state how bandits have destroyed the state through attacks in many communities throughout the state, while the governor and his government are more concerned with the Governor’s second term bid and apportioning blame on whoever gets in their way.

The members who unanimously criticised the Governor for never paying sympathy visits nor sending government delegation or assistance to affected communities or victims’ families, noted that the Governor has suddenly realised he will need the support of people of Kaura Namoda local government area to win next weekend’s state assembly bye election that he was now planning to pay sympathy on Banga community whicy had alst suffered bandits attack in the area.

Moving a motion on the sad development, Hon Barrister Bashir Abubakar Masama, member representing Bukkuyum North, commended the effort of the federal government in tackling the bandits despite the way the state government keeps frustrating security personnel.

He said in his area alone, four villages, including Adapka, Zauma, Gwashi and Mayanchi along the Bukkuyum road, have suffered the most at the hands of the assailant.

Supporting the motion, Hon Bashir Bello Sarkin Zang, representing Bungudu West, added that in his local government, Gidan Bugaje, Zaman Gida, Kukan Nine and Gidan Dan-inna have been turned into war zones by the terrorists, where anyone who ventures to go is regarded as suicidal.

Also contributing, member representing Talata Mafara South, Hon Aliyu Ango Kagara, who’s also the House Minority Leader, gave the names of most affected villages in his area to include Morai, Bobbo, Makera, Jangebe, Gwaram and Ruwan Gizo.

The members, while expressing their concerns and disappointment in the state government, urged the federal government to fully take control of the issue of security in the state.

They advised that unless the federal government looks away from the state government and the governor’s effort at frustrating the security agencies and takes full charge, the fight against the bandits will not end any time soon.

The members appealed to the good people of Zamfara to continue to be law-abiding and give credible information to security agencies against all forms of suspected criminal activities so that they can be nabbed before they commit any crime.

Member representing Bakura Constituency, Hon Ibrahim Tudu Tukur Bakura, said his people are under siege as bandits continue to attack them, even recently. People of Damri, Dakko, Kwanar Kalgo, Sama, Sabon Garin Damri and Sade Communities were hit by bandits, and a large number of their animals were rustled.

On his part, Member representing Tsafe West Hon. Amiru Ahmed Keta, said his constituents are facing serious security challenges on a daily basis, and Governor Dauda and his government have neglected them as if they are not part of the state.

Member representing Maradun I, Hon Faruk Musa Dosara condemned in totality the attitudes of which governor Dauda abandoned them in the hands of the bandits.

He called on the House to consider serving the Governor with an impeachment notice over the negligence and total abuse of office.

The Plenary further recognised that, “How can a reasonable leader direct political thugs to beat IDPs for staging a peaceful protest demanding government to return them to their homes, but instructed its political thugs to beat them instead, some to a state of coma, while some others sustained fractures and various degrees of injuries.

They kicked against how Governor Dauda never values human life, human rights and dignity as expected of a good leader, but that in the Governor’s case, he puts his family and friends before any other considerations.