Zamfara Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Bilyaminu Isma’il Moriki, on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Dauda Lawal in recognition of his achievements in the education and health sectors, as well as the noticeable improvement in the state’s security situation.

The motion, moved by the Majority Leader, Mohammed Bello Mazawaje (representing Tsafe East Constituency), highlighted the challenges that previously plagued the key sectors of governance—security, education, and health—and the progressive strides made under Governor Lawal’s administration.

Mazawaje noted that prior to the current administration, large parts of Zamfara State were devoid of peace and development, with the education and health sectors in a dilapidated state and failing to deliver basic services.

He commended Governor Lawal for his collaboration with security agencies in tackling banditry, pointing out that many criminal enclaves have been dismantled, leading to the return of displaced communities now resettling and preparing to resume normal life.

The Majority Leader further credited the establishment and support of the State Community Protection Guards (CPG), including the recruitment of Askarawa vigilantes, for complementing the efforts of conventional security personnel on the frontlines.

“With the emergence of Dauda Lawal as Governor, he declared a state of emergency in the education and health sectors. Today, we are witnessing the rehabilitation and revitalization of schools, hospitals, and Primary Health Care (PHC) centers across the state, now functioning as required by law,” Mazawaje said.

The motion was unanimously seconded by all members of the Assembly, who subsequently resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the governor.

