Zamfara Assembly Dispels Budget Commissioner Out Of Chamber

…threatens withdrawal of confirmation

Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday showed the State Commissioner of Budget, Abdulmalik Gajam, an exit from the Assembly chamber and asked him never on whatever reason visit the complex again without tendering unreserved apology on national dailies over failure to respect an invitation by the assembly for financial clarification during the recent Budget Defence exercise.

This occurred while waiting for the arrival of Governor Dauda Lawal to present the 2024 budget proposal to the Speaker, Hon. Bilyaminu Isma’il Moriki and the honourable members of the Assembly.

A member drew the attention of the assembly to recall that, the embattled Commissioner had earlier disrespected the house as he refused to answer an invitation for a legislative financial investigation.

The legislative house after immediately seconding and adopting the decision to send the Commissioner out of the chamber, a member representing Maradun (1) suggested to the assembly that, the legislative confirmation being enjoyed by the embattled Gajam as a state Commissioner should be withdrawn immediately.

“I want to use this medium, for the sake of other Commissioners serving under the present Governor Dauda-led administration to continue to respect the legislative arm of the government, calling on this honourable house, to with immediate effect, withdraw the confirmation made by this house that okayed Abdulmalik Gajam to serve as Commissioner”, hon. Dosara insisted.

Having been dissatisfied with the manner of the Commissioner of Budget, the assembly members unanimously supported the move to ban him from gaining access to the assembly complex by giving the order to all security personnel serving there to always force him away on sight right from the main entrance.