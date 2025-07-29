Zamfara Assembly Demands Compensation For Families Of Slain Villagers

The factional Zamfara State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Bashir Aliyu Gummi, has again condemned what it described as the state government’s “unacceptable handling” of security under Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

The latest outcry follows the killing of 38 villagers who were among 56 persons abducted four months ago in Banga Ward, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area. The victims were reportedly murdered despite raising and paying ₦50 million ransom to their captors.

Presenting the motion under matters of urgent public importance, Hon. Mukhtaru Nasiru Kaura, member representing Kaura Namoda North, accused Governor Lawal of abandoning his constituents. He said repeated appeals for government intervention fell on deaf ears, culminating in the recent mass killing.

“These people were butchered like rams after being abandoned by the government. Our efforts to draw attention to the worsening insecurity led to our purported suspension from the House,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North) and Hon. Bashir Bello Bungudu (Bungudu West) criticised the governor’s approach to security, calling for a second vote of no confidence. They reminded Governor Lawal that he would one day be held accountable before God for the lives lost due to his perceived inaction.

The House urged the Zamfara State Government to compensate the families of the 38 murdered villagers immediately.

Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South) accused the governor of showing “a consistent lack of seriousness” in handling security, including neglecting citizens, failing to adequately support security agencies, and allegedly sabotaging federal government efforts.

He also criticised the handling of the late Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello’s medical case, noting that while only ₦2 million was provided for his treatment, ₦48 million was spent transporting his remains from Abuja after his death.

The House further questioned the utilisation of the five percent Emirate deduction from the 14 local government allocations, calling for a thorough investigation.

Lawmakers lamented that Governor Lawal only made a brief stop in the state to attend the Emir’s burial before flying to London for his daughter’s birthday.

The members concluded the sitting with a two-minute silence in honour of the late Emir and the 38 murdered villagers.