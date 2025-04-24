Zamfara Assembly Crisis Deepens As Parallel Sittings Emerge

Share

The leadership crisis in the Zamfara State House of Assembly deepened yesterday following the emergence of two parallel sittings.

Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki led one faction, with another faction (10 legislators) led by Bashar Aliyu Gummi as Speaker. Both factions asked Governor Dauda Lawal to re-present the 2025 budget and address the security challenges facing the state within one month.

The lawmakers, who reinforced the selection of Gummi as Speaker when the House sacked Moriki early last year for alleged high handedness and misconduct, decried the deteriorating security situation in the state.

The members who cut across political parties, especially the APC and the ruling PDP, lamented how the state government seemed to be comfortable with the security situation in the state.

The faction accused Lawal of spending huge sums of money on trivial matters while poverty and insecurity have taken over the 14 local government areas. However, the group asked the state government to rescind the sacking of over 4,000 civil servants without following due process.

Share