Zamfara Assembly condemns Gov Dauda’s Attacks On Matawalle

The Zamfara State parallel House of Assembly, under the leadership of Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, has condemned the way and manner Governor Dauda Lawal is misapplying state resources to sponsor attacks on his predecessor and Hon Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The Assembly explained that they learnt that Governor Dauda is always witch-hunting Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, through character assassination.

The house further blamed the Governor for abandoning his constitutional role and duties for his personal agenda of remaining in office beyond 2027 by trying to paint the minister black since his assumption in office in 2023, which formed part of the reasons we were at loggerheads with him due to our refusal to join him in the dirty job.

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by the factional Speaker of the state’s parallel House of Assembly, Hon Bashar Aliyu Gummi and made available to journalists shortly after the sitting of the members in Gusau.

The lawmakers who charged Governor Dauda to ensure full security coverage of the lives and properties of the citizens, lamented that he is said to be spending billions of Naira from the taxpayers’ money just to fight Matawalle’s 2027 governorship bid.

While vowing to investigate and make public the money syphoned by the state government for misplaced priorities such as the governor’s personal agenda and fight against the minister, the members counselled him to turn his attention to the security situation that bedevilled the state.

They noted that having campaigned and won election using the phrase ‘We will end insecurity immediately after swearing in,’, therefore, Governor Dauda has no excuse whatsoever to give over his failure in this regard.

They also expressed dismay in the Governor’s continued refusal to either visit victims of bandit attacks or send assistance to such victims to cushion the impact of their miserable situation.

The factional Zamfara State House of Assembly has, however, vowed not to relent in calling for accountability and obedience to the rule of law in the state until the right things are done.

In their separate contributions during the plenary, members described Matawalle’s tenure as more committed and serious on security.

They noted that Dauda is jittery about Matawalle’s popularity and acceptance, which is causing fears in Dauda.

The lawmakers also expressed worries over the escalation of insecurity throughout the state without any concerns from the Governor or his agents, citing recent attacks in Keta, Maru and parts of the Bungudu local government area,s where many residents were abducted, with the government remaining silent in all.

The House unanimously commended the effort of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ministers of defence, Christopher Musa and Bello Mohammed Matawalle and all military personnel involved in the fight against banditry and criminal activities and prayed that the efforts would be sustained until peace is fully restored in all parts of the country.