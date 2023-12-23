Zamfara Assembly Assures Speedy Passage Of 2024 Budget Into Law

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki has assured the state of the 7th Assembly’s determination to make a speedy but prudent passage of the 2024 budget presented by Governor Dauda Lawal before the house on Thursday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Assembly, Bello Madaro Kurya, said the Speaker gave assurance in his speech at the 2024 budget presented by the Zamfara State Governor.

The 2024 Budget proposal which was arrived at the sum of 432,523,730 will in no small measure be used in rescuing the state as planned by the present administration.

Moriki further noted that the house will not delay in working towards the passage of the budget and send it to the state Governor for subsequent assent to enable him to execute laudable projects for the people of the state.

Earlier, the Speaker on behalf of the entire members of the state assembly sympathized with the Governor and the people of the state over the recent attacks in Zurmi, Maru, Bungudu, Maradun and Anka local government areas as well as some other parts of the state, and prayed Almighty to avert future occurrence of the incident.

It further disclosed that, after the formal presentation of the 2024 budget by the Governor, the house unanimously resolved and directed the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Mamuda Aliyu to give the bill of the budget a second reading.

The Speaker immediately assigned the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to study the bill and submit its report to the House for the third and final readings.

In another development, the House has resolved and approved the establishment of the Zamfara Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA) immediately after the third and final readings, as the House later adjourned its plenary for a two-week recess.