Zamfara: Army HQ Redeploys General Warrah To Head Operation Fansan Yamma

The Nigerian Army Headquarters, Department of Transformation and Innovation, has redeployed Major General Warrah Idris as the new Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma Theatre, with headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Major General Idris officially assumed command on Monday, taking over from Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi, who has been posted to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters as Chief of Policy and Plans (NAF).

In his remarks during the handover ceremony, the outgoing Acting Theatre Commander, AVM Abdullahi, appreciated officers, men, and civilian staff of the theatre for their loyalty and professionalism during his tenure. He attributed the successes recorded under his leadership to teamwork and urged personnel to extend the same level of support and commitment to his successor.

In his maiden address, Major General Idris expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for the confidence reposed in him. He commended his predecessor for his leadership and pledged to build on existing achievements while strengthening inter-agency synergy within the Joint Task Force.

He urged personnel to remain disciplined, focused, and innovative in the conduct of operations and called for enhanced collaboration with local communities and security stakeholders to achieve lasting peace in the North-West region.

Highlights of the ceremony included the signing and exchange of handing and taking-over notes, the symbolic handover of the command flag, and a group photograph.