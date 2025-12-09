Zamfara Appeals For Patience Over Water Disruption In Gusau

The Zamfara State Government has appealed to residents of Gusau to remain patient and understanding over recent water supply disruptions affecting parts of the city.

The appeal was made by Lawal Barau Bungudu, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, who explained that the disruption was not intentional but resulted from ongoing road construction works that affected some water pipelines.

He noted that the government is taking swift measures to address the situation.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this temporary challenge may have caused our people,” the Commissioner said. “All necessary arrangements have been made, and the required facilities and manpower are already on the ground to ensure the problem is resolved as quickly as possible.”

A statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Jamilu Bello, added that water supply is expected to be fully restored within the next few weeks as repair works continue.

The Commissioner also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the state while ensuring the welfare of citizens remains a top priority.