Zamfara APC Welcomes Shattima, Sets To Receive Gov Lawal Tuesday

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the conclusion of all arrangements to welcome the Vice President, Kashim Shattima who will formally receive Governor Dauda Lawal into the party on Tuesday, March 24.

The Zamfara State Chairman, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, made this announcement during a stakeholders meeting held on Saturday at the party headquarters, Gusau.

Maikatako, who expressed the party’s euphoria on the recent Zamfara State Governor’s defection to the APC, said Shattima alongside national leadership of the party, will visit the state in honour of the final move for the decoration of Zamfara State into APC colours.

“We all knew that, Zamfara has been long one of the APC stronghold states which the defected Governor was once a bonafide member, and now he decided to return home having been satisfied that the APC remains his second choice after the one he dumped for obvious reasons.

“As Chairman of the APC, I urge all our esteemed members across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas in the state to troop out en masse to honor the presidential visit which is meant for achieving more strength and popularity of the APC before the 2027 general elections.

“I also called on you to vanish anything in regard to promotion of factionalism in the party and remain united, we are all politically one family that have many things in common especially in the area of making Zamfara and Nigeria great again”, Maikatako has appealed.

In his remarks, former state Chairman of the APC, Lawal M. Liman, further appealed to the party members across the state, to take the message down to their respective wards and local government areas, that APC is one family targeting common goals for the success of the party.