The All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted wards and Local Government congresses in the 147 political wards and across the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State.

The party executives produced by the congresses emerged through consensus in a peaceful and well-coordinated exercise, according to the statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

Also, addressing newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, the Chairman of the Congresses committee, Barrister Babande Babakura Imam, said the exercise conducted successfully in a peaceful manner.

Imam noted that both Wards and LGAs congresses in Zamfara recorded an impressive turnout of party stakeholders and members across the state.

“All the party wards and LGAs executives produced by the congresses emerged through sincere consensus and affirmation.

“The congresses was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, party officials from the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, and the state APC representatives”, Imam added.

According to him, the LGAs Congress produced the following as APC executives in the 14 LGAs

Also speaking, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani described the successful exercise as a welcome development.

Danfulani commended the committee for the successful conduct of the ward and LGAs congresses for adhere strictly to party guidelines in overseeing the conduct of the exercise across the state.

“As we all know, the progressive party is committed to transparency and inclusive process. This successful congresses would enhance and strengthen unity and internal harmony in the party,” he said.

The party Chairman expressed the optimism that APC remained united electoral contests in the state, with the emergence of new executives across the state.

“This is an indication that the party will reclaim the stolen mandates in the state by the PDP in the upcoming 2027 General Elections.

“In Zamfara the APC leadership remains committed towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and all party candidates in the upcoming 2027 general elections,” Danfulani added

He expressed satisfaction with the level of participation of members and the orderly conduct of members across the state.