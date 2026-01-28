Zamfara APC Vows To Probe Bello Turjis’s Forged Membership Card

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had, on Monday, come across a forged APC membership card doctored to contain an edited picture of the notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and featured him a registered member of the party.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, saying it was carried out by mischievous elements who are not happy with the smooth, successful and coordinated manner the ongoing e-registration of members is going in the state.

“Even a layman that lacks knowledge on membership card issuance, the forgery is detectable to him right from the card in which there’s the emboldened “26” on the date referred to the 26th day of January.

“Similarly, the photograph of the hardened criminal used on the card is his picture popularly known by both security agencies and Nigerians in general.

“In addition, no person can be duly registered without a NIN number which Turji hasn’t, and therefore making nonsense of the efforts of the mischief makers for failing to realize that APC programmes are mostly flawless.”