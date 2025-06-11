Zamfara APC Threatens Court Action Over Alleged Claim Of Matawalle’s Involvement In Kidnappings

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, the spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal, over what it described as “baseless and defamatory” allegations against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The party’s decision followed an emergency meeting of its State Working Committee (SWC) held on Wednesday at the APC State Secretariat in Gusau. The meeting, chaired by the state party chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, reviewed recent comments made by Kaura in a social media video interview, where he alleged that Matawalle was complicit in the December 2020 abduction of over 300 students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the APC’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party condemned the remarks, describing them as “reckless, inflammatory, and an attempt to discredit APC leaders under the guise of political commentary.”

“The callousness of Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, characterised by open insults, character assassination, and direct abuse on APC chieftains, particularly Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, can no longer be tolerated,” the statement read.

According to the APC, Kaura alleged that Matawalle, then Governor of Zamfara State, colluded with armed bandits in the Kankara kidnapping, and claimed that N300 million was received from former Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari to facilitate the release of the abducted students—of which only N30 million was allegedly disbursed to the kidnappers.

“The APC finds these accusations not only unfounded but damaging to the reputation of a serving minister and a former state governor,” the statement continued. “We have directed our legal team to file a case at the Federal High Court in Gusau, not to seek a retraction, but to compel Mustapha Kaura to provide evidence and context for each of his assertions.”

The party also warned that it is considering legal action against the media platform used for the interview—identified as Maibiredi TV—suggesting the interview was “premeditated” and possibly scripted.

Additionally, the APC challenged Kaura to provide evidence regarding other high-profile abductions in Zamfara, including the 2021 Jangebe schoolgirls kidnapping and subsequent rescue operations under Matawalle’s administration.

The statement highlighted efforts made by the former governor in combating insecurity, citing rapid response operations and direct engagement with affected communities.

“The PDP-led government is using these claims to deflect from its own failures in addressing the worsening security situation in Zamfara under Governor Dauda Lawal,” the APC alleged.

The party urged its supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as it pursues justice through the courts.

Meanwhile, it reiterated its full support for Dr. Matawalle, calling on him not to intervene in the legal process, saying, “Let justice take its course.”

The PDP and Governor Lawal’s media team have yet to issue an official response at the time of filing this report.

