Zamfara APC, Suspended Lawmakers Reject Arrest Order

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned the arrest order issued by Chief Magistrate I, Halima Jaafar Mikaila, against nine suspended members of the State House of Assembly, describing the move as an abuse of judicial processes and a politically motivated attack on constitutionally elected lawmakers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, who expressed concern over what he described as undue judicial interference, even as the case is pending before the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which had earlier directed both parties to maintain the status quo.

“We at the Zamfara State chapter of the APC find it disturbing and embarrassing how the state government is using the machinery of the judiciary to intimidate members of the State House of Assembly, who were merely exercising their legislative functions and pointing out executive lapses in the interest of the public,” the statement read.

He noted that despite the pending case and petitions submitted by the aggrieved lawmakers to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, the National Security Adviser, the National Assembly, and other relevant bodies, the Magistrate Court proceeded to issue the arrest order without any formal charges or summons.

“We are calling on Governor Dauda Lawal to put an end to this harassment and engage in meaningful dialogue with the aggrieved lawmakers to resolve the crisis amicably for the sake of the state’s progress,” he added.

The party warned that it would resist any attempt to politicize the judiciary or persecute members for highlighting the deteriorating security situation in their constituencies, which they claim the state government has failed to address.

He further urged the affected lawmakers to petition the Judicial Service Commission against what the party termed a politically driven court order, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the members of the Parallel Assembly led by Bashar Aliyu Gummi also rejected the court order, calling it a desperate attempt to silence them.

In a statement signed by Aliyu Ango Kagara, member representing Talata Mafara South, the group vowed not to be intimidated by what they described as a coordinated campaign of harassment.

“No amount of intimidation from the state government, including the use of compromised legal officers, can derail our focused leadership,” Kagara said.

He revealed that the lawmakers had submitted petitions to security agencies at both State and Federal levels and alerted stakeholders on what they described as the “flagrant abuse of the law” by the other faction of the Assembly under Bilyaminu Moriki.

Kagara also alleged threats to their lives and that of their families by thugs linked to the state government, adding that security operatives had been notified in case of any harm.

“Our commitment to the rule of law and our constitutional mandate remains unshaken. We are not afraid of threats and will not be deterred,” the statement concluded.

Share