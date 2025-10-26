Zamfara APC Reps Member, Jaji, Receives Over 10,000 PDP Defectors

A member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency, Aminu Sani Jaji, on Sunday received over 2,000 representatives of more than 10,000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State.

Speaking while addressing the defectors at his Gusau residence, Jaji expressed satisfaction with the development, describing it as a strong indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would reclaim Zamfara and sweep all elections in 2027.

“I am glad that the defectors have expressed readiness to join and support our great party, the APC, through the doors of my Jajiyya movement. This shows they are satisfied with our ideology of playing politics for the development of the state,” he said.

He assured the new members that they would be treated equally with existing members at all levels, promising that they would never regret joining the APC.

“I am optimistic that whoever emerges as a progressive and becomes the APC flag bearer in any position will surely win, from the presidential and gubernatorial elections to other political seats in Zamfara by 2027. There is now only one political party in the state,” he added.

The lawmaker also highlighted the renewed unity within the Zamfara APC, saying past internal divisions that led to the party’s defeat in 2019 had been addressed.

“There is perfect unity and mutual understanding among the leaders and members of our great party. We know what led to our failure in 2019, and we have resolved those issues to ensure history does not repeat itself,” Jaji stated.

He further described Zamfara as an APC stronghold, noting that the state played a major role in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s landslide victory during the 2023 presidential election.