Zamfara APC Receives Kaura Namoda PDP Chairman

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the receipt of the current Kaura Namoda local government PDP Chairman, Hon. Sadiq Abubakar, alongside his teeming supporters across the wards of the local government.

The defected PDP Chairman was received by the former APC Chairman, Hon. Lawal M. Liman, along with the Kaura Namoda local government APC Chairman, Alhaji Sule Gabake, at the local government APC secretariat in Kaura on Monday.

The PDP Chairman announced his exit from his former party and joined the APC, which, according to him, the PDP is now lifeless in Zamfara state, saying that the Party is battling with a protracted illness that has infected all the party’s organs right from the national level, the state and down to the local government levels, as well as ward levels.

Hon. Sadiq explained that “I have been in PDP since 1998 and had never joined any other political party, but today, despite being the ruling party in the state, members of the party are playing opposition roles in all aspects ranging from welfare, recognition and economic outing in the state because of absolute poor leadership as Governor Dauda Lawal has abandoned the party and the members a “situation which necessitated me to dump the party along with my supporters.”

He added that PDP is being run by a cabal who are even non non-indigenes and stands to dictate the affairs of the state government, no matter the importance of the matter, or the position of the person or his political relevance or the contribution one made for the victory of the party in the 2023 elections.

“They are more recognised in Zamfara than we who went round the nooks and crannies to canvass for support and promised the electorate that all their demands would be fulfilled, especially the security aspect, which has continued to deteriorate under Dauda’s watch, are the ones being completely neglected” he cried.

He added that APC should get ready to receive many PDP defectors in the state, as the majority of them will soon join APC.

Receiving the former PDP chairman, Hon. Lawal M. Liman, assured him and his supporters of equal treatment, where justice is paramount.

He assured him that APC in Zamfara is united under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator AbdulAziz Yari Abubakar and His Excellency, Bello Mohammad Matawalle, the Hon. Ministers of State for Defence, who are working tirelessly to ensure the success and the welfare of the party and members.