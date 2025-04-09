Zamfara APC Mourns Death Of State Assembly Member

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the chairmanship of Tukur Umar Danfulani, along with the State Working Committee (SWC), executive members, and party supporters, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of one of its members in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji.

Kasuwar Daji reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC extended heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Kaura Namoda South Constituency, and fellow members of the State House of Assembly over the great loss.

The party prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and to give his family the strength to bear the loss.

The statement described Kasuwar Daji as a hardworking and honest individual who was deeply committed to the APC, a devout worshipper, and dedicated to serving humanity.

His funeral prayer was held on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic rites at his residence in the Kasuwar Daji area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

