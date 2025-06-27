Zamfara APC Loses Ex-DG To SDP

A former Director General at the Zamfara State Government House and the Zamfara State Urban and Regional Development Board, Hon. Murtala Jangebe, has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he has now been appointed as the National Financial Secretary.

Jangebe, a close political associate of the Minister of State for Defence, made the announcement while addressing journalists, citing poor governance and neglect of the Northwest zone by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the main reasons for his decision.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as the administration’s failure to deliver the dividends of democracy to Zamfara State and the broader Northwest region.

“Despite President Bola Tinubu being in his second year in office, there is yet to be a single project allocated for the benefit of the good people of Zamfara State and the entire Northwest zone,” Jangebe lamented.

He further criticized the prevailing hardship and worsening insecurity across the country, particularly in Zamfara, saying these issues have become part of everyday life for citizens.

“With these absolute failures, I found it necessary as a concerned citizen to join the SDP — a party I believe has the vision to salvage our ravaged economy,” he said.

Jangebe also questioned the credibility of seeking re-election support from the Northwest, noting that the region gave President Tinubu the highest number of votes in the last general election.

“I still find it surprising that anyone would have the audacity to approach the people of the Northwest for re-election support after such neglect,” he added.

He called on youths and all well-meaning citizens of Zamfara and Nigeria to rally behind the SDP in the 2027 general elections.

“It is time to come out en masse and vote for the SDP at all levels. We must ensure our mandate is protected until the final declaration of the SDP as winner of the 2027 general elections for a better and renewed Nigeria,” he declared.