Zamfara APC Leader Alleges Threat To Life

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State Sani Abbdullahi Shinkafi has called on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal to save him from being killed by political thugs.

Addressing a press conference in his Gusau residence yesterday, Shinkafi said he was fiercely attacked by thugs at a wedding inside the Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque in Gusau.

He said: “I just went to the mosque for a wedding alongside my two little daughters, just then realised a group of thugs from my own party (APC) embarked on finding ways to hit me with their various weapons, including guns.

“If not because of the swift reaction by my security aide, the narration would have by now be an extremely sad and shocking, especially to my immediate family and political associates in the state and nation at large.

“For this therefore, I found it necessary to call on Mr. President, the governor and security chiefs to ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

“My life is in danger, and I cannot believe it is not politically motivated, something must be done in good time before they delete me and my beloved family off the earth.”

He said the development followed his calls on Zamfara APC to ensure political sanity, perfect unity and tolerance in the party, should avoid imposition of candidates during elections.

