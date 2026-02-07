Zamfara APC Lauds Tinubu For Appointing Yuguda State Director City Boy Project

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has registered its commendation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Safiyanu Bashir Yuguda as the Zamfara State Director of City Boy Project.

This appointment, according to a statement issued by the APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State chapter, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the development did not come as a surprise owing to his ability as a strong and reliable political mobilizer, as demonstrated at various strategic levels of the party’s recorded victories.

“We are therefore highly confident that you will steer this added responsibility with more vigour, vision and impetus to promote our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We also want to unequivocally thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for once again seeing such an illustrious son of Zamfara as capable of the tasks ahead.

“Also worthy of commendation are our party leaders, especially their Excellencies, Hon Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, for ensuring that Zamfara State and its good people are never left out in the scheme of things in this focused leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.