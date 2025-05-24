Zamfara APC Hails Yazid’s Appointment As NAIC MD

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — including state executives, party leaders, elders, stakeholders, and supporters — has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Yazid Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

In a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party described the appointment as a source of pride for the people of Zamfara and a development that would benefit all Nigerians.

The statement also extended appreciation to the state APC leader and immediate past Governor of Zamfara, who is now the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, acknowledging his continued efforts in securing significant appointments for the state at the federal level.

“We wish to thank our party leader, Hon. Minister Dr. Bello Matawalle, whose tireless efforts have consistently placed Zamfara in an honorable position nationally,” the statement read.

The party expressed confidence in Danfulani’s capabilities, describing him as a seasoned banker and technocrat who will bring valuable experience and professionalism to his new role.

“We assure Mr. President that this appointment will bring pride to the Tinubu-led administration. Yazid, with his vast experience, will undoubtedly excel in delivering on this important national assignment.”

While congratulating the new MD/CEO of NAIC, the Zamfara APC urged him to remain a worthy ambassador of the state by demonstrating patriotism, diligence, and integrity — qualities that have defined his career so far.

The statement further described Danfulani as a generous, humble, and hardworking individual, expressing optimism that these virtues will continue to define his leadership at NAIC.

