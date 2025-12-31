Zamfara: APC Flags Off E-Registration Of Members

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully commenced the training of party members, supervisors and ward agents on e-registration throughout the state.

The party flagged off the training at AA Yari Scholarship initiative office, bypass Gusau by the state Coordinator and Publicity Secretary, Hon Yusuf Idris Gusau, who represented the state party Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani.

According to the Coordinator, the commencement of the e-registration training, state party officials, both registered and new members, will now be registered electronically in order to have a comprehensive database of all members.

He explained that 294 ward agents, that is, two from each of the 147 wards, one supervisor from each of the 14 local government areas, have been trained and detailed on ensuring that no one is left out.

He implored all members, including new entrants, to ensure that they are captured during the exercise.

Hon Yusuf Idris Gusau then thanked the party leaders, especially the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, as well as the National Executives of the party, for their support to the state chapter of the APC.