Zamfara APC Endorses Tinubu For 2027, Buries Factional Claims

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously registered it’s unreserved support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to solely be it’s Presidential candidate come 2027 elections.

This follows a party stakeholders meeting for restoration of unity and mutual understanding within the APC organized by Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar on the platform of the party held at his Talata Mafara residence on Saturday.

The meeting was respected by all the factions in the party with assurance that the APC has become one and would work together for common goals on the same platform for it’s successes at all levels in the state, region and the nation at large.

Senator Yari further warned that, “Henceforth, there is nothing like factionalism in the party, and those who think they would not benefit anything without creating differences in our great party, should either drop the idea or look for safer exit”.

“The APC has done everything needed for the good citizens of Nigeria to enjoy life, the prices of foodstuff are quite affordable and available, and in the next few months, I am assuring you, Nigeria would become a heaven ever, therefore, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves reelection for the second tenure”.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle who joined the meeting through phone call, emphasized the need to respect party leaders avoid repeating what had derailed the APC in 2023 gubernatorial and some House of Assembly elections.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my gratitude to Almighty Allah and thank the thousands of APC supporters gathered over there all in favour of perfect unity, who brought us to be one again after been apart for politically selfish reasons since 2023 elections, I am compelled by the intimidating crowd that I can see right now through my phone, to advise for forgiveness amongst each other in the party and forge ahead”.

Earlier, the State Chairman of APC, hon. Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, stressed that, the two leaders, Senator Yari and Minister Matawalle have been doing their best by making welfare for the teeming members across the state sustainable, adding that, “The departed soul has returned to the party to reclaim Zamfara and beyond by 2027”.