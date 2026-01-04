Zamfara APC Distributes Materials To Commence E-Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has announced that its membership e-registration exercise will commence on Monday.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, made the announcement while presenting working materials to officials trained to conduct the exercise.

Items distributed included computers and related accessories for 14 local government coordinators and three senatorial district supervisors across the state. The e-registration will be conducted simultaneously in all the 147 political wards of Zamfara State.

Represented by the APC State Secretary, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Maikatako stressed the need for the party to properly authenticate its growing membership strength in the state.

Dangaladima said Zamfara APC is fully prepared to ensure that all party members are registered, adding that extensive mobilisation and sensitisation efforts are ongoing to encourage participation among existing members and prospective entrants.

He urged all officials assigned to the exercise to discharge their duties with sincerity, diligence, and the fear of Allah.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony, the State Coordinator of the e-registration exercise and APC State Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, said adequate training had been provided for all personnel involved, including local government coordinators and the three senatorial district supervisors.

He expressed confidence that the exercise would be smooth, transparent, and successful across the state.