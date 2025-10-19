Zamfara APC Denies Plan To Receive Gov Lawal Into Party

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a report circulating online claiming that the party has set up a committee to welcome the state governor, Dauda Lawal, into its fold.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, the party described the report as “false, unpatriotic, unprofessional, and mischievously fabricated.”

According to the APC, there was no discussion or arrangement between the party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or its governor regarding any possible defection to the APC.

“The Zamfara State chapter of the APC has never approached the PDP nor its Governor in the state on any move to ask him in any way to join the APC,” the statement read.

The party added that it remains unimpressed with the performance of Governor Dauda Lawal, describing his administration as “decimal and decimating.”

It cited the August 16, 2025, Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly bye-election, where the APC “overwhelmingly defeated the ruling PDP,” as proof of its popularity and the governor’s declining acceptance among the electorate.

The statement further noted that the PDP candidate in that election had since defected to the APC along with a large number of supporters, reaffirming the party’s dominance in the state.

“The APC does not need the patronage of an unpopular online medium’s lies to draw from its already existing unprecedented popularity and support from the electorate,” the statement added.

The party urged the public to disregard the false report, emphasizing that it has established communication channels for authentic information.

“The APC will continue to positively engage the general public in a constitutional way,” it concluded.