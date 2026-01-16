Zamfara APC Denies Defection Letter From Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied receipt of a letter allegedly written and submitted to the party leadership at his ward in Gusau seeking to join the party.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the attention of the party is drawn to numerous posts trending on social media been fabricated, purportedly to have emanated from one Tambarin Gusau, claiming that Governor Dauda Lawal has sent a letter to the APC seeking to join the party.

According to the statement, “The report is malicious, unfortunate, unfounded and clearly mischievous and unprofessional in the extent to which some people can go in misleading others and causing chaos in a stable, peaceful party like the APC.

“The APC has constitutionally established channels where everything is done in a responsible and guided manner.

“The party did not receive any letter from Governor Dauda Lawal as claimed through the imagination of the writer, nor is the party aware of any recent moves by the governor to defect from the PDP to the APC.

“All members of the party and indeed the general public, especially in Zamfara State, should therefore disregard the report”, the statement has clarified.