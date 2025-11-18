Zamfara APC Denies Being Sued By Aggrieved Members

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted reports that aggrieved party members in Shinkafi Local Government Area had filed a lawsuit challenging their alleged dismissal by the state leadership.

In a statement, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, described the report circulating online as “suspicious and speculative,” noting that it falsely claimed that members Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi, Kabiru Ibrahim, and Ibrahim D. Kurya had filed suit No. ZMS/GS/65/2025 last Friday.

The statement emphasized that the claims are “false and baseless” and an attempt by “mischievous persons to tarnish the growing image of the APC in the state.” It clarified that the party has not disciplined or suspended any members in Shinkafi, nor has it received any court orders regarding such matters.

Gusau added that the purported complainants may be acting out of fear due to their ongoing anti-party activities and connections with the ruling PDP in the state. He stressed that the APC Constitution provides for sanctions against anti-party conduct, which will be enforced where necessary.

The party also challenged the alleged complainants to produce any official document or court service to substantiate their claims, warning that attempts to create “unnecessary noise” and involve the judiciary are unacceptable.

Finally, the statement called on the APC leadership in Shinkafi to investigate the matter and report to the state headquarters, promising that “no stone will be left unturned” to uphold the party’s integrity.