Zamfara APC Demands Release Of 270 Members Allegedly Incarcerated

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has in strong terms demanded the immediate release of 270 members being incarcerated by Governor Dauda Lawal, as part of condition to accept his yearning for dumping his party, PDP, for APC.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, saying, the immediate and unconditional release of the innocent opposition party members (APC) could be considered as first step for Governor Lawal to join the APC.

The statement further disclosed that, APC has come across a published news item credited to Governor Dauda Lawal giving condition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle before joining the APC.

The statement reads: “Though a long time ago, the same Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has been playing hide and seek with his people in the ruling PDP in the state as he lobbied with presidency pleading to be accepted into the APC.