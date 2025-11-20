Zamfara APC Demands Gov Lawal Account For N1trn Received From FG

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the ruling PDP-led government under Governor Dauda Lawal to publish a detailed statement of account for funds received from the federation account since 29th May 2023.

The party emphasized that the disclosure should separate allocations to the state and local governments and show how the sum has been utilized in executed or ongoing projects, including contracts allegedly overestimated.

The APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, noted that the N1 trillion in question does not include additional funds from donor agencies, the Coronavirus recovery fund, federal development levy support, the N10 billion monthly security support fund, or the N20 billion subsidy removal relief fund, all of which the public deserves to know about.

The challenge follows remarks made during Governor Bello Matawalle’s visit last Friday, where he highlighted the enormous revenue collected by the current PDP administration over two years and questioned the state government’s justification of these funds in terms of human or economic development.

“Zamfara people should see for themselves in Kaduna and Abuja the massive private projects being executed by the Governor, including an estate of over 1,000 houses in Lugbe, Abuja, and another opposite the Kaduna State House of Assembly,” the APC statement said.

The party further criticized the Commissioner of Information for claiming that the state government had never taken loans, arguing that some financial proposals may have been signed in secrecy by a select few members of the state House of Assembly.

The APC contrasted Governor Lawal’s spending with that of former Governor Matawalle, citing the construction of the Canteen Daji to Unguwar Gwaza roundabout road. While Matawalle reportedly completed the project with less than N500 million, Lawal is alleged to have awarded the same road contract at an astonishing N14 billion.

The party insisted that transparency and accountability are crucial for restoring public confidence in the management of Zamfara’s resources.