Zamfara APC Debunking Appointing Gov’ship Candidate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, in strong terms, dismissed any link or consent with a report that it has allegedly declared a governorship candidate for the 2027 General Elections in the state.

The dismissal is contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, saying there were speculations in circulation around the state that the party has nominated a governorship candidate for the 2027 General Elections.

The statement further revealed that the rumour had created tension among the APC members in the state, especially as propelled by the party’s social media handlers.

“All the speculations going round the state were merely fabricated as the party has no knowledge about it.

“This is to inform the public that the APC leadership is not aware of any decision to appoint any governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“I want to call on party members to remain calm. The party structure remains intact and united,” he said.

Idris called on the party members not to allow any rumours or unfounded information to distract their commitment towards building the party.

“The state APC chapter welcomes any aspirant willing to contest in the party, but let the time be.

“I think the issue of the party’s candidates to contest for the election must be decided by the party primaries, not by some stakeholders’ meeting,” he explained.