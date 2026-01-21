Zamfara APC Crisis: Jaji Commends Yilwatda’s Intervention

…Says no APC leader in Zamfara

The member representing the Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji constituency, Zamfara State, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for intervening for intervening on the e-registration crisis in Zamfara State.

According to the Honourable House of Representatives member, some APC members in Zamfara State, including himself, were denied the e-registration.

He said he was outside the country when the e-registration started, but he got complaints from his supporters who told him that they were denied registration.

Jaji said he did not take them seriously until he came back and was also the registrar.

He said he visited the National Chairman to lay the complaint, and he was listened to. According to him, the national chairman resolved the crisis in Zamfara state and any other state that brought such complaints before.

Jaji, who said that there was no one person who could be said to be the leader of the APC in Zamfara State, accused the former governors in the state of manipulating the e-registration.

Speaking to the media at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja, he said, “Today, as usual, I came to see the National Chairman of a great party, the APC and some other party executives as a federal lawmaker, somebody who represents the people’s mandate, particularly we that came from the APC state even so, we are not governed by the APC, for obvious reasons.

“You are aware that our party has commenced the e-registration, and you know, in some places, there are some glitches here and there in Zamfara.

“I said to many people, people learn politics today from Zamfara state, because of the intricacies and then how we can manage and reconcile whatever issues come before us, and to come out very strong.

“So as long as you want to learn, and then I tell you, you can go ahead, take Zamfara as a custody. If you are a political analyst, if you are doing any research politically, if you take Zamfara, you learn a lot.

“So I met with the National Chairman today, because when the party started the e-registration, I was not in the country, I travelled for a Lesser Hajj.

“Then my people called me, they said, ah, there is an issue. They shortchanged the State Organising Secretary from participating in the process, and some of the people that they belong to the Jajiyya movement in the state, they were denied having their membership registration.

But we don’t know if they reached out to you, because we saw so many of the party stalwarts in the state, their membership registration is all over in the media, they are displaying it, that this one registered, this one registered, despite the fact that nobody went to Zamfara to do that registration.

“I said, I don’t know, maybe, if they delayed that of Zamfara. They said, no, they didn’t delay it. We said to you that there are, you know, so many social media postings, which we believe is a recent one, not the old one. Because if it is the old one, some of them, when the party did the re-validation in 2022, they did not participate in that re-validation, even though they are still members of the party.

“But as we are able to gather a lot of information, they said to me that, sir, we have already gone ahead, already petitioned the national chairman in order for him to address the issues at hand in the state. Looking at the fact that the chairman is a magnanimous chairman.

“The chairman is someone who is ready to lead the party so that each member will get the freedom of being a member of the party at all levels.

“So I said, since you have done that one, all I can do is just to follow up, but if I get my own register, I will take my register to the chairman, that they have already registered me, but these people are complaining.

“Now up to this moment that I’m speaking with you, nobody registered me as a sitting member of the House of Representatives. As somebody who served as the director of contact and mobilisation during the presidential campaign of the 2023 general election. I said that, no, something is wrong somewhere.

“Maybe a subversive agent is working to undermine the victory of the APC election, not only in the state, but maybe all over and such a situation, we cannot allow it. We have to interface and interact with the chairman just for him to know that he should not allow such to happen.

“Because similar circumstances or scenarios have played out in 2015 in the then PDP, when there was PDP. They undermined the presence of the party’s structure of the party in the state, and that is why the party collapsed due to other factors. I said that, no, this brave chairman that we have will not allow people to undermine him. We have to take it to him.

“We have to address the issue with him. Let him understand that really something must be done to avoid such things that people are doing, which is not good for the party.

“Fortunately for me, when I met the chairman, he was so excited, so glad to receive me. He said that, no, Jaji, this thing must be addressed. And then he addressed it there and then. He said that the deputy organising secretary and some other members of the NWC must address the issue immediately.

“I said that, that is what we expected from you. And that is why people have hope. And that is why you are picked as the national chairman, because the Renewed Hope agenda goes with people of hope and ambition. So I think what you did today, you have answered the call of every APC member and beyond. So that is exactly why I’m here today.

“And I believe some other places that have similar challenges to my hearing, they are addressing all the issues like that. So to me, that is the only thing I can consider as a hindrance to the party’s progress. But the chairman has already resolved it.”

Responding to the question on who is the leader of APC im Zamfara State, Jaji said, “The first question, I think it is very easy. It is very easy.

“By the party constitution, even though it was not boldly written, but normally, it can be said that in the state, there is no leader who can say that I am the leader of the party. And that is why we are having issues.

“If you go by maybe the party tradition, we can say that the person who is supposed to be the party leader should be the immediate past governor or a minister or something like that.

“But, you know, since it’s not in existence, we can say that we don’t have a leader. Because I assume if there is a leadership in the state, the shenanigans will not be the way we are seeing them now.”

The Rep member said that those who planned to stop his registration were the former governor of the state who are members of the APC.