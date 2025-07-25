The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the party.

In a statement issued on behalf of the State Working Committee, party leaders, elders, and members, Zamfara APC Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, hailed Professor Nentawe’s endorsement by the National Executive Council (NEC) as a reflection of broad confidence in his leadership capabilities.

The statement, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, described Nentawe’s emergence as the result of “thoughtful leadership, rich experience, patience, and loyalty to the party’s ideals.”

“We believe that his appointment is well-deserved and timely. It is a strategic move in promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and advancing the core values and manifesto of the APC,” the statement said.

Hon. Danfulani was quoted as assuring the new Chairman of Zamfara APC’s unwavering support:

“I want to assure you that the Zamfara State chapter of our great party will always be by your side — to support, advise, and collaborate with you in steering the APC to greater heights.”

He concluded by offering prayers for guidance and protection as Professor Nentawe takes on what he described as a “challenging but noble task.”